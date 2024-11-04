Man Utd transfer: Amorim ‘plots’ January sale of ‘rotten apple’ in ‘drastic move’ by new boss

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim could sell Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window unless his performances improve, according to reports.

The Red Devils decided to sack Erik ten Hag on Monday before acting quickly to bring in his successor in the form of Sporting Lisbon head coach Amorim.

Man Utd have made a terrible start to the Premier League season with the Red Devils sitting in 13th position ahead of their 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

Amorim will inherit a side who have won just three of their ten matches in the Premier League this season with only newly-promoted Southampton and Crystal Palace scoring fewer goals than them this season.

Rashford, who scored 30 goals in 56 matches in Ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford, has been on a barren run ever since, registering just eight goals in his last 43 Premier League matches for Man Utd.

Last month, Algemeen Dagblad journalist Geert Langendorff branded Rashford a “rotten apple” after his disappointing start to the campaign under Ten Hag.

Langendorff said on the AD Voetbalpodcast: “He is one of the rotten apples. Rashford had problems off the pitch last year. He didn’t quite colour within the lines.

“And anyone who saw him on Sunday against Aston Villa. He was ostentatiously applying for a red card. Fortunately, Ten Hag was able to intervene just in time and get him off.

“Mourinho never mentioned names. But he did say there were one or two more rotten apples who made the job impossible for him. Anthony Martial was one of them, who has since left. The fact that Mourinho said there is one more sitting there. That can only be one and that is Rashford.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 16 Conclusions on Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Garnacho, Caicedo, pathetic Martinez and more

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘rinsed’ Bruno Fernandes as Man Utd urged to sack off eight

👉 Man Utd staff ‘can’t wait to leave every day’ as ‘poisonous’ mood sweeps the club

And now, ahead of Amorim’s arrival at the club on November 11, Football Insider claim that Man Utd are ‘now plotting’ Rashford’s sale in the January transfer window.

It is understood that Man Utd are ‘considering selling’ Rashford ‘amid concerns about his recent performances’ and Amorim ‘will assess the winger’s level before making a decision, but he will need to see a significant improvement for the player to stay’.

The report adds: