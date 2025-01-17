Ruben Amorim appears to have given up on signing Nuno Mendes from Paris Saint-Germain, with a Premier League alternative now named as his ‘preferred’ replacement for Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia missed the whole of last season through injury and has made just 44 appearances in total for United despite joining them in the summer of 2022.

He’s made two Premier League starts under Amorim but was hooked at half-time in both of them and it appears the Red Devils boss has seen enough.

CaughtOffside claim Amorim is willing to see the back of the 25-year-old with Juventus ‘making enquiries about’ his availability this month.

The report adds:

‘The Italian football giants are looking to loan the player until the end of the season and then make the move permanent in the summer. ‘Importantly, sources have also advanced that the Bianconeri are ready to cover the bulk of Malacia’s £75,000-a-week salary. ‘Borussia Dortmund are also understood to be interested in a player who is in good form and, apparently, is keen to make a move to the Bundesliga.’

With Malacia’s exit and Luke Shaw’s horrific fitness record United will need to sign a new left-back this month and although previous reports have suggested Nuno Mendes is Amorim’s top target, they now appear to have admitted defeat in that chase.

Mendes is unhappy with the extension offers tabled by PSG and is thought to be keen on reuniting with Amorim, whom he played under at Sporting, but the Ligue 1 side’s £51m demand is beyond the Red Devils’ reach.

CaughtOffside now claim that Amorim has identified Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri as his ‘first-choice left-back’.

It’s not clear how much United would have to pay, with previous reports claiming Wolves also want £51m while others claim the Algerian has a £38m release clause, or whether they may be able to strike a loan deal, either with an obligation or option to buy.

The 23-year-old has managed three goals and five assists in 20 Premier League appearances this season, with only Fulham’s Antonee Robinson registering more goal involvements.

Liverpool have also been linked with Air-Nouri in the past but are instead thought to be closing in on a deal for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who has reportedly chosen the Reds over Man Utd and Man City as his next club, with Arne Slot wanting the Hungary international as the long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.