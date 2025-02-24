Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly made his summer transfer priority ‘clear’ to ‘club chiefs’ at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are enduring a nightmare season as they have struggled since Amorim replaced former head coach Erik ten Hag at the end of last year.

Man Utd are 14th in our Premier League form table as they are looking over their shoulders at risk of slipping deeper into the relegation picture.

United are second in our net spend table but have wasted a lot of money as they are miles away from challenging for the Premier League title.

Their business was limited in January as Amorim worked with a tight budget. They needed sales to raise funds for additions and wing-back Patrick Dorgu was the only player they bought in the winter.

READ: Manchester United players should go on strike to force out ‘heartless’ idiot Ratcliffe



Amorim has attempted to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation at Man Utd and has found it difficult with his squad not suited to this system.

This is largely because United lack suitable wing-backs and they will look to fix this issue in the summer.

Dorgu has provided a boost and Sporting Lisbon standout Geonvany Quenda is expected to be targeted in the summer.

The 17-year-old progressed through the ranks under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon and the winger fits perfectly into the head coach’s system as an attacking wing-back. He has two goals and seven assists in his 40 appearances across all competitions this season.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe ‘limits lunches’ to ‘soup and sandwich basics’ as new ‘cut’ saves ‘£8k’

👉 Man Utd make ‘offer’ for 195-goal man with forward seen as ‘key part of Amorim’s project’

👉 Man Utd ‘make two signings’ as they meet Amorim ‘demands’ for two France-based players

A report from The Daily Star claims Man Utd are ‘set to raid Sporting Lisbon’ as Quenda has been made their ‘leading’ target by Amorim.

It’s claimed ‘Amorim has urged his bosses to stump up the cash for the sensation’. The report adds.