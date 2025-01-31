Man Utd ‘in talks to sell’ one star as Ruben Amorim ‘wants out’ two ‘unconvincing’ Red Devils

According to reports, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has identified two stars he ‘wants out’ before the January transfer window closes.

Amorim was appointed to replace former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag towards the end of 2024 and he’s endured a rough start at Old Trafford.

United’s new head coach inherited a mess and he’s faced difficulties while implementing his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Under Amorim, Man Utd have only won eight of their last 18 matches in all competitions as they sit 12th in the Premier League table.

It’s clear that a huge overhaul is required at Old Trafford, but Man Utd have stuttered this month and not done as much business as intended when the transfer window opened.

It’s been widely reported that the Red Devils are open to offers for most of their squad and a Spanish outlet have somewhat stated the obvious, claiming Amorim has been ‘unimpressed’ by Marcus Rashford and Casemiro, who ‘will leave’ by the head coach’s ‘decree.

Rashford announced on New Year’s Eve that he is “ready” for a new challenge. Despite this, United are struggling to get rid of their academy product, who is attracting interest from a new Premier League club.

Casemiro meanwhile has slipped in the pecking order following Amorim’s arrival as the veteran midfielder is not part of the head coach’s plans.

The report claims Amorim is ‘clear he wants these two players out’.

‘He does not count on Marcus Rashford or Casemiro for his project. ‘The Portuguese coach has identified both players as expendable and is determined to give the green light to their departures in January.’

A report from Manchester Evening News on Friday morning claimed Man Utd are ‘in talks to sell’ Casemiro – who is under contract until 2026 – before the transfer window shuts on Monday night.

‘Manchester United have engaged several agents to try and sell Casemiro before the transfer deadline. ‘United have touched base with a number of intermediaries ahead of Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline to identify a possible buyer for the 32-year-old midfielder.’

Amorim recently explained why he has only used Casemiro sparingly this season.

“He has to have the characteristics and then I have to choose the player with characteristics that I see the game. So it’s just that,” Amorim said.

“I have to make some choices. I want to play a style of game that is sometimes different from other coaches and I have to choose based on that, that’s all.”