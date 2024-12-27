According to reports, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made an ‘urgent request’ for a new signing as they ‘lead the race’.

Man Utd’s struggles have continued under Amorim as they have lost three games in a row across all competitions.

The Red Devils – who finished the game with ten men – suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss against fellow Premier League strugglers Wolves on Boxing Day. They are only eight points clear of the relegation places.

Matheus Cunha was the star of the show as he grabbed a goal and an assist for his side. He has ten goals and four assists in his 18 Premier League outings this term.

The Brazil international’s form has not gone unnoticed as a report from The Telegraph claims Bukayo Saka’s injury has ‘sparked’ Arsenal’s ‘interest’ in the talented forward.

The report explained:

‘Arsenal hold an interest in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha but would face a huge battle landing him during the transfer window while the Brazilian is involved in a fight for survival at Molineux. ‘It is understood that Arsenal’s interest in the 25-year-old was sparked before the injury of Bukayo Saka, who will be out for “many weeks” with a hamstring problem suffered against Crystal Palace. ‘Wolves are fighting to preserve their top-flight status for an eighth successive season and are thought to be extremely reluctant to let one of their key players leave in January. ‘Wolves will be braced for bids in the next windows for the Brazil international, regardless of their fate this season and would be in line to make a healthy profit on their investment in 2023.’

Arsenal are not alone in targeting Cunha as a report in Spain claims Amorim has ‘urgently requested’ the Wolves star to be signed in January as he could ‘save their season’.