Man Utd transfer is ‘appealing’ to England international as Red Devils prepare January move

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher is ‘open’ to a move to Man Utd in the January transfer window ahead of the World Cup, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m in the summer transfer market as INEOS backed Ruben Amorim to turn things around after a disastrous 15th-placed finish in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Man Utd brought in three new attackers in Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, while goalkeeper Senne Lammens and youngster Diego Leon also joined.

Many Man Utd fans and former players thought it was a huge oversight not to sign a new midfielder over the summer, although the Red Devils did make a number of enquiries for players in that position.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba featured high on their list but his astronomical price tag put Man Utd off, while they made a late enquiry for Gallagher as they looked to do a loan deal for the England international.

Gallagher has made 16 appearances so far this term for Atletico Madrid in all competitions but only four of those have been from the start of games.

READ: Man Utd should face striker transfer ban until they sign a midfielder

And now United In Focus claim that Gallagher is ‘now open’ to a move to Man Utd in the winter transfer window with INEOS making signing a new midfielder their ‘top priority’ in January.

Former Chelsea midfielder Gallagher is now ‘a likely target ahead of the likes of Elliot Anderson or Carlos Baleba’ in January with their budget set to be tight.

With the World Cup just around the corner, Gallagher reckons he should be in contention for a place in the squad but he currently has no chance as a bit-part player at Atletico.

And now journalist Graeme Bailey has told United In Focus that a move to Man Utd is now “an appealing option to him”.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool copying Man Utd as Wirtz and Isak are new Antony and Maguire

👉 Man Utd star ‘more interested in high fives than doing his job’ ripped apart by former Red Devil

👉 Premier League mood rankings as Liverpool drop a full 15 places!

Bailey said: “Gallagher has become increasingly frustrated at Atletico. He is settled in the Spanish capital but he firmly believes he could and should be in contention for England. That is not going to happen without playing.

“Gallagher is aware of the interest and I’m told that United is an appealing option to him.

“United are aware that other clubs are showing an interest, and they will have a decision to make in the coming weeks ahead of the January window.

“Despite being pleased with their form in recent weeks, belief within the club is that additional holding midfield options are required and Gallagher could very well offer that.”