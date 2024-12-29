‘Crazy plan’ revealed as Man Utd transfer is ‘approved’ after ‘meeting’ is held over striker signing

Man Utd are challenging Galatasaray for Victor Osimhen as the Turkish side battle to keep the Napoli striker on loan, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a dreadful season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th in the table ahead of their match against Newcastle on Monday evening.

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, has not managed to turnaround Man Utd’s inconsistent performances and results this season.

Since the Portuguese head coach arrived at Old Trafford, Man Utd have only won four of his first ten matches in charge in all competitions with Amorim’s side losing their last three games.

Only Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town and Southampton have scored fewer goals than the Red Devils this season with summer signing Joshua Zirkzee linked to Juventus ahead of the January transfer window.

Marcus Rashford – who is joint-top goalscorer with Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League – is currently out of favour under Amorim with Man Utd expected to offload him in the January transfer window after expressing his desire for a “new challenge”.

And now there are rumours that the Red Devils will look to find a new forward in the winter market with Napoli’s Osimhen heavily linked.

The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Galatasaray and has impressed with 12 goals and four assists in 15 matches in all competitions for the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

And now Turkish outlet Fanatik claim that Galatasaray have a ‘crazy plan’ to keep Osimhen at the club until the summer but Man Utd are their ‘opponent’ with the Premier League side also making ‘attempts’ for the 26-year-old.

Man Utd have ‘set their sights’ on Osimhen and the Red Devils have ‘held a meeting with Napoli in order to obtain’ their asking price for the Nigerian.

Napoli have now ‘approved this transfer’ to Man Utd if they pay his value but Osimhen told reporters recently: “I’m at Galatasaray until the end of the season”.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd told to sell five players as Romano reveals Ten Hag signing is ‘ideal target’ for Juventus

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ revealed as Amorim eyes ‘priority’ signing from PL club; Romano confirms star ‘will leave’

👉 Man Utd to ‘sack senior man’ with Amorim ‘unimpressed’ with two stars as INEOS ‘exodus intensifies’

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is another centre-forward linked with a move to Old Trafford and former Man Utd star Louis Saha reckons he could be a good option for the Red Devils.

Saha told Betfred: “Vlahovic is an experienced striker that knows how to use his body and he would fit in really well in the Premier League. I’m sure clubs are looking at him, but Manchester United already have two big boys.

“They may not use their bodies as well as Vlahovic, and I think Rasmus [Højlund] is on the floor a little bit too much, but they’re two players that are learning.

“Vlahovic doesn’t need to learn and others strikers such as Victor Osimhen, don’t need to learn because they’re physical forwards that use their strength in the right way and they have good football brains. Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t solely need to depend on his strength because his footballing IQ was so good.

“Rasmus [Hojlund] needs to be more relaxed because he tries too much at times and tires himself out. He needs to learn when to use his strength and pace at the right times. Dusan Vlahovic is a top player and was very impressive for Juventus in the Champions League against Manchester City midweek.”