According to reports, one Manchester United transfer has been ‘approved’, while the Red Devils ‘want to sign’ a 27-goal striker.

Man Utd need to do loads of business this summer as a significant squad overhaul is required after they finished 15th in the Premier League season.

This is proving difficult as their failure to qualify for Europe has left the Red Devils with limited funds, so they need to offload unwanted talents to increase their budget.

Ruben Amorim‘s side have made two signings as they have landed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, but they are struggling to meet Bryan Mbeumo’s reported valuation of £70m. They also remain in the market for a new striker (and additions in other positions) after missing out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are the main candidates to leave, but their significant salaries and United’s asking price are providing obstacles.

A recent report claimed the same issue is preventing £40m-rated Rashford and £25m-rated Sancho from moving elsewhere, though one is ‘edging closer’ to leaving Man Utd.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd have ‘given their approval’ for Rashford to join Barcelona, who could sign him as an alternative to Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown – who remains ‘very well-connected’ at Man Utd – claims Rashford “might be the one” for Barcelona.

Brown said: “Everybody knows Rashford wants to join Barcelona. Ultimately, it looks like he’s going to go out on loan again because that’s the type of deal they want to do and United don’t have much choice.

“They need to move him on because it’s clear the manager doesn’t want him to come back. But there’s no out-and-out buyer for him because of his wages.”

He continued: “Barcelona won’t be able to get a deal done at the price United want and the money he wants, so a loan move might be the only way out. I think that’s a deal that’s going to get closer in the next couple of weeks.

“United are starting pre-season and will want him gone so that he doesn’t become a distraction. Barcelona have missed out on other targets, so Rashford looks like he might be the one. They’ll need to work out the terms of it between the clubs, but it’s a deal that’s growing more likely to happen after recent events.”

As mentioned, Man Utd need to sign a striker and Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they have turned to Almeria forward Luis Suarez, who was the ‘top scorer’ in the Segunda Division in 2024/25 with 27 goals.

Man Utd reportedly ‘want to sign’ Suarez, but they face competition from other sides. The report adds: