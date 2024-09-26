Man Utd transfer: Ashworth eyes shock move for ex-Tottenham midfielder in ‘low-cost option’

Man Utd are considering a move for ex-Tottenham man Harry Winks as Dan Ashworth looks to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s midfield, according to reports.

The Red Devils strengthened their midfield over the summer transfer window with the arrival of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee that could rise to £50.5m.

There have been doubts around Casemiro and his ability to play in the Premier League with rumours that he could have left over the summer, while Christian Eriksen was also linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford.

Eriksen has helped Man Utd improve their recent performances since coming into the team, while Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer could be the future of the Red Devils’ midfield.

The usually reliable Bruno Fernandes has underperformed this season so far with just one assist and no goals in five Premier League matches.

And Man Utd sporting director Ashworth wants to further improve their midfield as soon as possible with Leicester midfielder Winks one of the players he is monitoring.

Reports in Spain claim that Winks’ displays for Leicester have ‘not gone unnoticed’ at Man Utd and the Red Devils have ‘shown interest in acquiring his services, seeing him as an affordable alternative to reinforce their midfield’.

The former Tottenham midfielder is seen as a ‘low-cost option’ and Man Utd ‘need reinforcements in that area of ​​the pitch, and the player’s profile fits perfectly into Erik ten Hag’s plans’.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd star blasted for ‘unacceptable’ comments in aftermath of FC Twente draw

👉 Ten Hag sack talk returns with Southgate and RVN favourites to be next Man Utd manager

👉 Erik ten Hag sack inevitable after frail Manchester United are predictably exposed *again* in Europe



More than anything, the low cost of bringing Winks to Old Trafford would allow Man Utd to ‘balance their squad without committing large financial resources’.

One of the Red Devils’ biggest outlays of the summer transfer window was for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro but the centre-back was almost immediately injured and has so far been unable for play for Ten Hag’s side.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd will not take any risks in bringing Yoro back to full health after sustaining a foot injury.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Leny Yoro is working to return as soon as possible, and the indication from Manchester United staff is very clear; they will not take any risks.

“They want to see Leny Yoro on the pitch but only when he’s 100 percent fit, with no new injuries or problems for the present and future.

“The feeling internally is very good in terms of how professional he is.

“Man United know that Leny Yoro has potential and quality and is going to be special. They believe they signed a superstar for the future.

“Speaking to Rio Ferdinand, Leny Yoro said that, for him, Manchester United is the biggest club in the world. This is a big statement because he had the possibility to go to Real Madrid in June and July, but he’s very happy with his decision.

“He believes that the future will be bright at Man United and so very positive feelings between both parties.”