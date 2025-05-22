Manchester United have reportedly reignited their interest in a £34m Serie A star to replace Alejandro Garnacho, who ‘wants to leave’ after the Europa League final defeat.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game at the San Mames to end Spurs’ 17-year wait for a trophy and secure Ange Postecoglou’s side a spot in the Champions League next season.

Johnson’s darting run into the six-yard box caught Luke Shaw on his heels at the end of the first half as he attempted to divert Pape Matar Sarr’s cross in, with the ball rebounding off Shaw and past Andre Onana.

Defeat in the final confirmed United’s worst season in 51 years, with the run to the Europa League final putting gloss on a miserable domestic campaign which has seen the Red Devils win just six of 26 league games since Ruben Amorim took charge in November.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was booed by United staff at a screening of the game in Manchester and now faces a tough decision after Amorim said he would leave the club “without a conversation about compensation” if the United board felt it was the right move.

But either way, focus will now turn to the summer with a significant rebuild required, and with Matheus Cunha’s £62.5m transfer from Wolves all-but sewn up while talks are ongoing over a £30m deal for Ipswich’s Liam Delap, Tuttosport claim the Red Devils are also once again keen on Ndoye.

The report claims that they tried to sign the Swiss forward, who can play on either side and has managed nine goals and eight assists in all competitions for Bologna this term, during Euro 2024 but were knocked back by the Serie A side.

The 24-year-old could be a replacement for Alejandro Garnacho, who now ‘wants to leave’ United according to Spanish outlet Fichajes having been snubbed by Amorim for the final, with Napoli ready to pounce to sign him this summer.

Amorim made the shock decision to start Mason Mount over Garnacho despite the Argentinian starting every knockout game to get them to the final and largely impressing in those victories.

“I feel Mason in this moment gives us a different balance,” Amorim told TNT Sports when asked about the decision ahead of the game. “The way he compacts the team, he’s an extra midfielder.

“Tottenham put full-backs and midfielders inside to overload the space. To have possession and a right foot in that position is important.”

Rio Ferdinand hit out at Amorim over the decision after the game despite appearing to be fully in favour ahead of kick-off, and Garnacho wasn’t happy having come on in the 71st minute.

Speaking to Argentine media after the Europa League final, Garnacho said: “It’s tough for everyone. This season has been sh*t. Losing the final now and not beating anyone in the league.

“There were a lot of things missing – when you don’t score goals, you always need more at the end. I played every round until we reached the final, I helped the team, and to play twenty minutes today… I don’t know.”

When asked about his future, Garnacho replied: “The game has an impact, but the season itself, the club’s situation… I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”

Roberto Garnacho was far from impressed with Amorim’s decision, claiming his brother had been ‘thrown under a bus’ on social media.

He posted on Instagram: ‘Working as no one else, helping every round, coming from 2 goals last 2 finals, just to be on the pitch 19 mins and get thrown under the bus, wowe hajjahhahaha.’