According to reports, Juventus ‘want to prevent’ Manchester United star Marcus Rashford from joining FC Barcelona this window.

Rashford is running out of time to secure a transfer as the January window closes on Monday night.

The wantaway Man Utd forward revealed at the end of 2024 that he intends to leave the Premier League giants as he is “ready” for a new challenge.

However, the 27-year-old is struggling to secure an exit as his poor form over the past 18 months and huge salary are significant obstacles.

Earlier this month, a report from The Independent claimed Juventus are currently his ‘one option’ this month, while Barcelona are lingering ahead of the summer.

‘The club have fielded a number of informal enquiries for the forward since he announced he was open to leaving in December, but Rashford wants to ensure any move is one that fits his preferences. ‘That involves the chance to compete for trophies this season, while also at a level high enough to persuade England manager Thomas Tuchel that he should be brought back into the international fold. ‘Rashford’s demands have essentially ensured only two options are currently being considered: Juventus, on loan until the end of the season, and Barcelona as a permanent move in the future.’

A new report in Spain claims Juventus ‘want to prevent Barcelona from signing Rashford’ as they are ‘ready to make a statement in this final stretch of the January transfer window’.

It is noted that Rashford’s situation at Man Utd ‘seems irreversible’ as he ‘seeks an immediate exit’ with Juventus ‘aiming to seize the opportunity to secure his services’.

‘The Italian club has intensified negotiations with United to finalize his loan until the end of the season. However, the competition for Rashford is fierce. ‘FC Barcelona has also shown great interest in adding him to their squad, which could complicate Juve’s plans. While both Milan and Borussia Dortmund have withdrawn from the race, Barcelona holds the advantage of being the forward’s preferred destination.’

Former Man Utd scout Mick Brown claims Barcelona are “up against it” as they look to sign Rashford.

“I don’t think Barcelona are in the best position financially to cover his wages,” Brown told Football Insider.

“They’re up against it a bit in terms of their wage structure with the cap they’ve got in Spain. That might end up being a problem for them.

“But it won’t have come as a shock, they know the situation they’re in and they’re probably going to look for ways around it if they can.

“That might mean letting some of their fringe players leave because that would free up some funds and space in the squad.

“But it looks at the moment like those issues are going to get in the way. It doesn’t matter whether they want to sign him or not if they can’t get it done financially.”