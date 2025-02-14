Barcelona star to ‘take advantage of Amorim’s ‘astronomical summer budget’ at Man Utd

Man Utd are ready to fight other clubs in the summer transfer window for Barcelona forward Raphinha, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been awful this season with Ruben Amorim struggling to improve performances or results since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League table with a crucial clash coming up on Sunday against 14th-placed Tottenham in north London.

Amorim could only add Patrick Dorgu to his squad from Serie A side Lecce with the Portuguese head coach desperate to strengthen his left-hand side, before bizarrely starting the Dane at right wing-back in his first match against Leicester City.

Many of Amorim’s squad are struggling to adapt to his formation, playing style and philosophy with the former Sporting CP boss refusing to try something different despite just four wins in his first 14 Premier League matches in charge.

There have been rumours that Man Utd are cutting it close to their Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR) limit and that’s the reason they didn’t splash out more in January.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Man Utd will be definitely looking to sign at least two players in the summer with Amorim eyeing “at least one player able to play behind the strikers and one centre-forward”.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport column:”For sure, the intention is to bring in at least one player able to play behind the strikers and one centre-forward, a proper number nine who can score goals regularly.

“But while it’s still too early to make decisions, for sure the plan is clear and after January, Man United can fully focus on the summer window.

“The clear intention is to invest in young players with salaries in line with the new plan wanted by INEOS, trusting Ruben Amorim’s idea as he keeps telling the club how crucial it is to bring in players who can give intensity to this squad – this is the key word that will dominate the summer window for Man United.

“Nothing has been decided yet in terms of names, it’s too early. It’s also important to understand which competition Manchester United will play (in terms of European football) and also to understand the budget.

“For sure, internally the plan is to bring in a new striker in the summer.”

Despite rumours of a lack of funds, a report in Spain has claimed that Amorim will now be given an ‘astronomical budget’ in the summer with a huge overhaul expected.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and Paris Saint-Germain have shown ‘strong interest’ in Barcelona forward Raphinha and Man Utd ‘also want to fight for the signing’ in the summer.

The Red Devils ‘can put a lot of money on the table’ for the Brazilian, who can play all across the frontline but mainly off the left, with Man Utd ‘are another team that has not been able to ignore the fantastic performances’ of the former Leeds star.

Raphinha has 24 goals and 15 assists in 35 appearances so far this season and the report adds that interest from the Premier League giants ‘complicates Raphinha’s renewal’.

But the Brazil international ‘intends to take advantage of these offers to earn a higher salary and become one of the highest paid players in the locker room’.

