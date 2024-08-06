Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly ‘baulked’ at PSG’s asking price for Manuel Ugarte so he’s considering a ‘surprise’ alternative.

The Red Devils worked quickly to acquire Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, who joined the club from Bologna and Lille respectively for around £90m combined.

Man Utd’s next significant signings are ‘expected’ to be Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, but they are facing difficulties as they pursue a new centre-midfielder.

PSG star Manuel Ugarte was initially earmarked as their leading target, but they have decided to look elsewhere for alternatives after the Ligue Un giants refused to lower their asking price.

A report on Tuesday morning revealed Burnley star Sander Berge has been picked out as a low-cost alternative and Man Utd have ‘made contact’ with his representatives.

‘United are considering midfield options and one player under consideration is Sander Berge, who Burnley are prepared to sell. ‘Berge, 26, has emerged as a surprise midfielder on United’s list of options and club officials have made contact with his camp. The Norway international was relegated with Burnley last season but ranked highly in a series of metrics including dribbles and pressured pass accuracy.’

A fresh update from Caught Offside refers to Berge as a ‘surprising alternative’ to Ugarte, with ‘frustrated’ Ratcliffe and Co. ‘continuing to baulk at the Uruguay international’s asking price’.

Man Utd face competition in the race to sign Berge, but the report has revealed how much he is expected to cost this summer.

‘CaughtOffside sources now understand that United could consider a surprise alternative, notwithstanding that Scott McTominay could also yet leave the club in the current transfer window. ‘English Championship side, Burnley, won’t let Sander Berge go cheaply, but sources indicate that his agents have approached United regarding the availability of their client. ‘At this stage, it remains unclear whether the Red Devils will prioritise Berge’s transfer, but he certainly represents value for money. It’s believed that Ugarte would cost upwards of £50m, whilst Berge, 26, is understood to be available for less that half that, at around the £20m-£24m mark. ‘Turkish giants, Fenerbahce, have also been linked with Berge, but the financial conditions on the deal are not yet considered suitable for Jose Mourinho’s new club.’

Another potential alternative to Ugarte is former loanee Sofyan Amrabat, who is yet to join Man Utd permanently this summer after he was a bit-part player last term.

A report from GiveMeSport claims Man Utd are considering a ‘major Amrabat U-turn’ as he is their ‘most-attainable defensive midfield option’.