Man Utd are “going to have to get moving” if they want to beat Newcastle in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have already brought in new attacking talents in the form of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd have been trying to move some of their ‘bomb squad’ on this summer with Marcus Rashford the main player to have departed after he completed a move to Barcelona last week.

The Red Devils are still trying to move on Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia in order to raise some much-needed funds for more incomings.

A new striker is top of their agenda, while they also want to bring in a goalkeeper and defensive midfielder, and RB Leipzig striker Sesko is one of two players Man Utd are chasing.

Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins have risen to the top of their list with a meeting being held this week to determine whether the Red Devils can afford an expensive move for the Slovenia international.

But transfer journalist Jacobs has warned Man Utd that they need to get on with it as Newcastle are “advanced” in discussions to land Sesko with “club-to-club talks” taking place.

Jacobs told talkSPORT: “If Manchester United want Sesko, they’re going to have to be quicker than for Ollie Watkins because Newcastle are advanced on the player’s side, they’re in club-to-club talks, they’re ready to bid.

“Manchester United are still have internal conversations and as a consequence, their outreach for both Watkins and Sesko is still formative.

“But I get the impression that this is a big week in the pursuit of a number nine because if it’s Sesko, Man United are going to have to get moving. If we hear a bit of a lull, it probably means they’re looking for proven Premier League experience.”

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand isn’t convinced that Sesko is the answer to the Red Devils’ goalscoring problems and would prefer Watkins from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel on Tuesday: “If you get Watkins, you’ve got guaranteed 15-20 goals really and then you’ve got that with Cunha and you’ve got that with Mbeumo.

“Not completely guaranteed, but you’ve got double figures all the way up front.

“Bear in mind, we were 16th in terms of goals scored last season and these lot are getting you minimum 40 goals between them.”

Speaking about his “worry” about Sesko, Ferdinand continued: “The only difference is that Rasmus [Hojlund] came in and had inexperience around him in terms of [Alejandro] Garnacho one side and Amad [Diallo] the other, for instance, most of the time.

“If Sesko comes in, he’s got two players that have played Premier League, scored goals in the Premier League and backed up by Bruno [Fernandes] so I think it’s a different dynamic that he comes into.

“But the uncertainty worries me a little bit. Can he adapt to this league?”

Ferdinand added “I wanted a striker with experience so he wouldn’t be my first-choice, obviously, even now.

“But if Manchester United buy him and Newcastle go and get a number nine, does that mean [Alexander] Isak stays at Newcastle and Liverpool don’t get Isak?

“Liverpool’s transfer window has been nothing short of exceptional so far.”