Ajax forward Brian Brobbey has been asked about a January move to Manchester United amid reports suggesting Erik ten Hag is eyeing a reunion.

The Red Devils were never going to be too busy during this month’s January transfer window after they spent around £180m on signings in the summer.

There has been a lot of uncertainty around Man Utd in recent months but the takeover saga is *finally* close to a conclusion. INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is waiting for his deal to be ratified by the Premier League and his purchase of a 25% stake in the club is expected to be formalised next month.

Ratcliffe’s takeover will not impact United’s short-term transfer plans and – like the 2023 January window – they may have to focus on loan/cut-price deals this month amid their ongoing Financial Fair Play issues.

Man Utd’s recruitment has been pretty poor since Erik ten Hag‘s arrival as the Premier League giants have focused on signing players who the Dutch head coach has previously come across in the Eredivisie.

Before Andre Onana joined United in the summer, they brought in Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia during his first transfer window in charge in 2022.

Man Utd have been linked with more Ajax players since Ten Hag’s arrival. They were in the race to sign Jurrien Timber before he headed to Arsenal and they now have their eye on Brobbey.

United could do with signing a striker who could take some of the pressure off of Rasmus Hojlund and Brobbey has 13 goals and four assists in his 25 appearances for Ajax this season across all competitions.

Over the weekend, journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed Man Utd are keen to sign Brobbey this month.

He tweeted: ‘News #Brobbey: Understand that Ten Hag has the idea to sign Brobbey in winter! Brobbey and ManUtd, it was a hot topic last summer. The contact never broke off Both have a high appreciation for each other.

‘At the latest in the next summer window, a transfer will be a topic again if Ten Hag stays as the coach. Ajax doesn’t want to sell him now. Contract until 2027. Brobbey and Zirkzee, on the list. #MUFC The 21 y/o striker this season: 13 goals and 4 assists in 25 matches.’

Brobbey has been questioned by Dutch media about Man Utd and he insisted that he plans to stay with Ajax until the summer.

Brobbey said: “I also saw it on the news. But I will stay in Amsterdam.”

Regarding a summer transfer, he added: “Would they be allowed to come back in the summer? Haha, who knows?”

Ajax head coach John van ‘t Schip meanwhile has claimed it would take an “insane” bid to land Brobbey this month.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s not for sale. So yeah, I’ll hang that around his neck,” Van ‘t Schip said.

“It wouldn’t be helpful if he left now. But who am I to say that? We try to keep the group as strong as possible. Then Brobbey is a very important player in that. I don’t decide whether he leaves, but an insane amount of money will be needed.”