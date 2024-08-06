Noussair Mazraoui and Aaron Wan-Bissaka with the Man Utd and West Ham badges.

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow as they attempt to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka and replace him with Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui.

The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market this summer. They have already spent £90m to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee and more signings are expected in the coming weeks.

Man Utd are scouring the market for a new centre-midfielder but have turned their attention away from Manuel Ugarte after PSG refused to change their stance on their asking price.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team are searching for a new midfielder while they remain in talks with Bayern Munich over signing Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

Speaking on Monday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Man Utd ‘expect’ to complete deals for the Bayern Munich duo before the transfer window closes later this month.

Romano said: “Manchester United are still confident, and are sending very good messages to the players – both Mazraoui and De Ligt – with confidence to get the deal done.

“With Bayern, there is still no agreement because Bayern want €50million guaranteed for De Ligt and something around €20m for Mazraoui.

“So a package of €70m, but Manchester United want to pay less than this. So the conversation is ongoing, but with confidence that De Ligt is only waiting for Manchester United.”

However, Mazraoui’s proposed move to Man Utd is dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving. West Ham are understood to be leading the race to sign the defender, but Serie A Inter Milan are attempting to ‘hijack’ the deal.

However, another spanner has reportedly been thrown into the works, with The Sun reporting that Wan-Bissaka is ‘demanding a multi-million pound pay-off to leave Man Utd’ this summer.

The report explains.