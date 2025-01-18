Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool-linked Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is ‘close’ to signing a new contract with the German club, says David Ornstein.

Davies’ current contract expires at the end of the season and he is attracting interest from the Premier League trio, though Real Madrid have always looked the most likely destination if he was to move.

Bayern have been working relentlessly to agree new terms with the Canadian international and appear to have made a breakthrough in their negotiations.

According to The Athletic journalist Ornstein, Davies is ‘close to an agreement’ with Bayern over a new contract.

Ornstein says there is ‘only a small gap’ between the terms Bayern are willing to offer and Davies’ demands, with the player keen to pen a four-year deal.

It is added that Real Madrid and other interested clubs ‘are still waiting in the wings’ but the 24-year-old is expected to stay in Munich with ‘a compromise likely to be struck’.

Davies has made 218 appearances for the Bundesliga giants since joining from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps for €14million in January 2019.

He has won 13 trophies in Germany and is also a four-time Canadian footballer of the year.

Davies was the perfect Man Utd signing for Ruben Amorim, who is searching for a new left-wing-back.

Amorim will now likely turn his attention to Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes, who he previously managed at Sporting.

It has gone a little quiet on the Mendes front as the Red Devils concentrate on player sales.

They are actively looking to move Marcus Rashford on and several clubs are interested in signing him on loan.

Man Utd have set an asking price of £50m for the 27-year-old but are open to a loan this month amidst interest from Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Barcelona.

Another Man Utd player being linked with a departure is Alejandro Garnacho, who is a Napoli target following the sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG.

Incomings appear to be off the table until the Old Trafford club make a sale and Garnacho can be offloaded for “pure profit” – a godsend for clubs trying to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

