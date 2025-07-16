Man Utd are not budging on their valuation of Bryan Mbeumo this summer even if it means moving on to different targets, according to reports.

The Red Devils have only signed two players so far this summer with Matheus Cunha arriving in the most expensive of those deals in a £62.5m move from Wolves, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has arrived from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd have been trying hard in recent weeks to convince Brentford to accept their valuation of Mbeumo with the Bees refusing two offers for the Cameroon international.

Football Insider‘s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke gave an update on the situation at the end of last week, he said: “I don’t think there’s any real panic from Manchester United over the pursuit of Brian Mbeumo – the key here is that the player wants the move.

“Brentford have obviously rejected two offers so far of around £60million – they’re going to try and get as much as they possibly can.

“I still expect a deal for Mbeumo to go through, probably meet somewhere in the middle around £62–63million pounds.

“Brentford will look to get more [money] up front because they’ll need it to try and replace him – it’s not going to be cheap to find a replacement for Mbeumo because we know how key he is for them.

“Talks are ongoing between the two clubs and I fully expect this move to go through, and that Bryan Mbeumo will be a Manchester United player for the start of next season.”

While transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also struck a similar tone to O’Rourke, he said: “The contacts are still ongoing between United, Brentford, people involved in the deal. Mbeumo still wants to go to Manchester United, and the club maintains their confidence, their optimism, to get the green light and sign Bryan Mbeumo in the next days.

“So still no breakthrough in this story as of tonight but Manchester United keep advancing to find the right structure for the deal. They are working on easy and difficult add-ons, trying to make Brentford happy with their final proposal. So Man United are still on it. The Bryan Mbeumo deal is absolutely alive at this moment.”

But now The Guardian claim that the Red Devils’ ‘push to buy Bryan Mbeumo has stalled after Brentford raised their valuation to closer to £70m, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe intent on not being pushed into paying more than his club’s £65m valuation of the forward’.

After it was known that Mbeumo wanted to join Man Utd, Brentford ‘privately indicated a medical was expected imminently’ but now both Ratcliffe and technical director Jason Wilcox ‘do not wish to be held to ransom and are determined to be patient’.