Manchester United will have to pay way over the odds to sign ‘perfect’ Ruben Amorim signing Francisco Trincao, thanks to Barcelona.

Amorim wants to put his stamp on the squad this summer after a difficult first season at the helm and is eyeing players from former club Sporting.

Geovany Quenda was mooted as a top target for Man Utd before Chelsea beat them to the punch, while Viktor Gyokeres has also been mentioned with the Red Devils requiring a new striker.

Trincao is another Sporting Lisbon standout linked with Man Utd, as he shone under Amorim for the Portuguese outfit.

The 25-year-old has nine goals and 15 assists in all competitions this season, and the versatile attacking midfielder has proven that he fits into Amorim’s system in a supporting role.

A report on Wednesday claimed Amorim is keen to reunite with Trincao, who has been deemed a ‘perfect fit for United’s new project’.

It was stated that Man Utd are ‘willing to pay’ 40 million euros (around £33m) to sign Trincao in a ‘gift’ for Barcelona, who have a 50% sell-on clause.

‘When Barcelona sold Trincao to Sporting in 2023, they kept 50% of the player’s future sale. This means that if Manchester United pays the €40 million the Lisbon club is demanding, the Catalans will automatically receive €20 million. ‘For FC Barcelona, ​​this unexpected income would be a real gift at a time when the club needs to improve its financial fair play to make summer signings. ‘Manchester United’s interest in Trincão is no coincidence. Rúben Amorim has been key to his development at Sporting and believes he can perform at a high level in the Premier League. ‘The Portuguese coach favors players who understand his system, and Trincão has proven he can be an important part of his scheme. With his ability to balance, speed, and excellent ball-striking , the winger would fit perfectly into United’s new project. ‘Sporting are open to selling Trincao if an offer close to €40 million arrives. The Lisbon club wants to raise cash to strengthen its squad and believes this is the ideal time to sell the winger.’

But now The Sun claim Sporting in fact want far more than that report indicates with Barcelona’s sell-on clause in mind.

Sporting are ‘determined not to let Trincao go’ as they are ‘braced for the departure of Viktor Gyokeres’ and are looking to ward off suitors by demanding a fee ‘in excess of his £50m release clause’.

It’s claimed the Portuguese side ‘want to recoup at least £35m’ for the player they signed from Barcelona for just £6m, meaning United will need to spend £70m to get him to Old Trafford.

The report confirms that ‘Amorim is convinced Trincao, with the benefit of that season at Molineux in 2021-22, will be able to make a swift adaptation to the Prem’.

But under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s penny-pinching rule he’s unlikely to be handed the funds to pay over the odds for Trincao given how badly the club has been burned making similar moves in the recent past.