Man Utd transfer blow: Bayern agree new contract and express interest in two Ten Hag targets

Man Utd have been dealt a blow in their pursuits of Antonio Silva and Mathys Tel.

Manchester United target Mathys Tel is set to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The 18-year-old joined Bayern from French club Rennes for €20million in July 2022 and has made 59 appearances for the German giants, scoring 13 times.

Mathys Tel ‘assured’ he can become Bayern ‘legend’

He was reportedly open to leaving the club as he was not enjoying life under Thomas Tuchel, but his decision to leave the club at the end of the season has resulted in a change of heart.

It was reported last month that Manchester United have made ‘contact’ with Tel’s representatives, with Erik ten Hag keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils have been dealt a crushing blow in their pursuit of the French teenager.

According to L’Equipe, Tel is going to sign a new contract until 2029. Florian Plettenberg has added that an announcement is imminent.

Providing a further update on Wednesday morning, the Sky Germany transfer expert confirmed that United ‘expressed an interest’ in signing the forward last summer.

Luckily for Tel, who wants to become a club ‘legend’, Bayern directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund showed him ‘a clear path and assured him that he is planned as a key player’ for the future.

German outlet BILD adds that Tottenham and United were both ‘specifically interested’ in signing the Frenchman in the summer, but Tuchel’s decision to leave has led to a ‘big turnaround’.

Meanwhile, another Red Devils target has been linked with a move to Bayern by Plettenberg.

Benfica defender Antonio Silva has been strongly linked with several Premier League clubs in recent years but United are the club you see the mentioned more than any other.

The 20-year-old is one of the highest-rated young defenders in world football and Plettenberg believes he is also on Bayern’s transfer wish list.

‘Impressed by his development’, Bayern are eyeing up a summer transfer and despite his €100m release clause, there is belief a deal between €70-80m could be done.

Their pursuit of Silva does depend on the future of Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano, though, with a big-money centre-back not expected to join unless one leaves.

De Ligt has been linked with Manchester United himself and Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the defender having managed him at Ajax.