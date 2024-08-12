According to reports, Manchester United have a ‘three-man’ shortlist of potential centre-midfield targets, but one player will ‘decline an offer’.

The Red Devils have been busy in the transfer market this summer. They have already spent around £90m to sign Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively.

Man Utd are also closing in on their third and fourth signings as Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are expected to complete their moves to Old Trafford at the start of this week.

The Premier League giants are now expected to turn their attention to signing a new centre-midfielder. PSG’s Manuel Ugarte was initially identified as their preferred target and is in favour of a move. However, his huge valuation means co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team are considering other targets.

It’s been reported that Man Utd have been ‘offered more than a dozen players’ as they look to sign a new midfielder.

A new report from Football Insider claims Man Utd have a ‘three-man midfield signing plan’, with Ugarte, Youssouf Fofana and Sander Berge identified as their ‘targets’.

READ: Man Utd ‘looking worse’, INEOS risk ‘personal failure’ and ‘we need to talk’ about Rashford



Regarding Man Utd’s ‘priority’ and the three players’ stance on a move to Old Trafford, the report explains.

‘Erik ten Hag is prioritising a move for a new number six to strengthen his squad and United are preparing moves. However, a move for Ugarte has stalled due to his lofty asking price and the Red Devils have been forced to consider cheaper options in the latter stages of the window. ‘Fofana is one name on the shortlist who would represent a cheaper deal, while the Frenchman would prefer a move to United ahead of the likes of AC Milan. Berge, meanwhile, suffered relegation with Burnley last season but is seen as an outside option given his profile which fits the type of player Ten Hag wants to sign. ‘Ugarte remains the top target for United if they can cash in on some of their fringe players to raise money before the end of the month, with the deal likely to drag on. Fofana and Berge, meanwhile have emerged as potential alternatives should the Red Devils be unable to agree a reasonable fee with PSG. ‘Both midfielders would be interested in a move to Old Trafford, but United face competition from other European clubs and may be pushed to move quickly.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Ferdinand claims £38.5m ‘disappointment’ is ‘not the answer’ as he reveals ‘uncertainty’

👉 Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ as Fernandes secures ‘top salary’; Ratcliffe facing ‘problem’ with £40m star

👉 Man Utd: Chelsea ‘concern’ means ‘approach’ to sign £50m PL striker is ‘very much on the agenda’

A report in Italy goes further than Football Insider with their update on Fofana, who ‘only wants’ AC Milan.