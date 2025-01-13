According to reports, Alejandro Garnacho could leave Manchester United as he’s been ‘chosen’ by Antonio Conte to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

20-year-old Garnacho is one of the best young players on the books at Old Trafford, but he has been linked with an exit in recent months.

His performances and attitude have been scrutinised this season and Ruben Amorim left him out of his squad to face Man City last month.

However, unlike Marcus Rashford, he appears to have responded to this snub professionally and he was handed a start against Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Garnacho impressed for the Red Devils as he assisted Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd‘s goal as the 10-man side eventually triumphed on penalties.

Man Utd’s performances against Liverpool and Arsenal bode well moving forward, but a huge overhaul is still expected this year as Amorim builds his team.

With United having a ‘tight’ budget, it’s emerged that club chiefs are open to offers for most of their players as there are only two ‘untouchables’ in Amorim’s squad.

While United would prefer to keep Garnacho (who is said to be ‘frustrated’) and Kobbie Mainoo, they would be willing to sanction a pure profit sale if they receive a tempting bid and they could soon receive an offer from Napoli for the winger.

Napoli have been dealt a transfer blow of their own as head coach Conte revealed over the weekend that Kvaratskhelia has “asked” to leave the Serie A giants.

Conte said: “He asked the club to be sold. I’m disappointed.

“It was a bolt from the blue. I’m taking a step back. I don’t want him to think I’ve chained him here… We’re losing an important player.”

23-year-old Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the best wingers in Europe and has been linked with several elite sides in recent years.

The Georgia international has five goals and three assists in his 17 Serie A appearances this season and a report in Italy claims he’s in line for a 90 million euro (£75m) move to PSG.

The report also claims Garnacho has been ‘chosen’ by Conte and Napoli as an ‘ideal’ replacement for the talented winger.