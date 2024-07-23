Xavi Simons looks likely to be on the move this summer.

According to reports, Manchester United are likely to miss out on Netherlands international Xavi Simons, who is likely to join another club.

Man Utd have been active during the early stages of this summer’s transfer window as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team have made positive moves.

Just short of £90m has been spent to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively, while Jadon Sancho could soon follow Mason Greenwood in leaving permanently.

The Red Devils are looking to offload several sellable assets to raise funds for more signings. They are still expected to be in the market for a new centre-back, midfielder and winger in the coming weeks.

They have been heavily linked with PSG attacker Simons in recent weeks after he shone for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, contributing with a goal and three assists in six appearances.

During last summer’s transfer window, PSG re-signed from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven and then sent him on loan to RB Leipzig. He shone in the Bundesliga as he grabbed eight goals and eleven assists in his 32 appearances.

Bayern Munich have shown interest in signing Simons this summer. However, it’s previously been reported that Man Utd have gazumped the European giants by making a ‘brutal’ £84m offer as Ratcliffe attempts to repeat the ‘Yoro operation’.

There has since been a further twist as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has tipped RB Leipzig to win the race to sign Simons this summer.

Romano said: “Understand RB Leipzig are now confident to get the green light for Xavi Simons.

“Transfer battle with Bayern still ongoing but Leipzig CEO Mintzlaff, pushing in talks to bring Xavi back.

“PSG have no plans to sell Xavi, open to loan move… and RB Leipzig hope to get it done.”

Regarding potential exits, a report from ESPN claims as many as seven Man Utd players could be sold this summer as they are ‘encouraging offers’.

