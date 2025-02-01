According to reports, Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon starlet Geovany Quenda this summer.

Ruben Amorim left Sporting Lisbon to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd towards the end of 2024.

Following this move, the Red Devils have been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon’s standout talents.

In November, Amorim said he “won’t be signing Sporting Lisbon players in January”, but this does not cover the upcoming summer window and the Premier League giants are reportedly targeting Quenda.

Amorim handed the 17-year-old winger his senior debut for Sporting Lisbon and he’s already made 33 appearances for his boyhood club.

The Portugal U21 international is perfect for Amorim’s system. This season, he’s mostly played at right wing-back and can also play on the left. He has two goals and six assists this season.

On Friday afternoon, a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed Man Utd are ‘exploring a move’ to sign Quenda.

‘Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP in the summer. ‘No formal offer has been made but United are looking into a move for the 17-year-old Portugal youth international, who turns 18 in April and is expected to cost around €40million (£33.4m, $41.5m). There is also interest from other clubs and no negotiations have taken place so far, just conversations.’

A report from Portuguese outlet A Bola claimed Man Utd have already ‘snapped up’ Quenda with a transfer worth around £50m ‘prepared’.

As alluded to by Ornstein, this report is proving premature and several clubs remain in the race to sign the talented teenager.

A new report in Portugal claims Liverpool are ‘well positioned’ to steal Quenda, while there’s also been ‘regular informal talks’ with Man City.

It is noted that Quenda us yet to decide his preferred destination, but he wants to join the Premier League and there are expected to be ‘concrete offers’ from Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City.

In better news for Man Utd, they have confirmed the arrival of 18-year-old Ayden Heaven from Arsenal on a deal until 2029.

He said: “I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality.

“There is so much that I want to achieve in the game, I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”

Technical director Jason Wilcox said: “We are delighted that Ayden has joined Manchester United. He is already an extremely talented defender who is ready to join our first team squad in order to maximise his development.”