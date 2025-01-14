Noah Okafor could hold the key to Marcus Rashford moving to Milan.

Man Utd could face a delay in AC Milan’s interest in Marcus Rashford after Noah Okafor failed a medical at RB Leipzig, according to reports.

Rashford made it clear last month that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford after failing to hit good form over the last 18 months.

The England international was left out of the squad for the Manchester Derby by Ruben Amorim before Rashford announced in an interview with journalist Henry Winter that he is likely to leave Man Utd.

Despite coming back into the squad for the 2-0 loss to Newcastle on December 30, Rashford has not played a single minute since the Red Devils beat Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

A report four days ago insisted that Milan were pushing for Okafor to join Bundesliga side Leipzig in January ‘to allow them to go all in for Rashford’.

Transfer Fabrizio Romano wrote on X over the weekend: ‘EXCL: RB Leipzig and AC Milan have agreed on loan deal for Noah Okafor plus buy option clause worth over €25m.

‘Loan with salary covered by Leipzig, buy option clause not mandatory — around €25/28m based on several factors. Travel and medical scheduled tomorrow.’

But now Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze has revealed that RB Leipzig have ‘cancelled the transfer’ after the results of his medical showed that Okafor is “not ready for action”.

Hinze wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: RB Leipzig have stopped the Okafor transfer! The results of the medical check showed that Okafor is not an immediate help. The Swiss player is not ready for action. As a result, Leipzig have cancelled the transfer. Okafor will not move to Leipzig! Deal collapsed.’

The news comes a day after Sky Sports reported that AC Milan are ‘expected to formally approach’ Man Utd ‘over the signing’ of Rashford.

