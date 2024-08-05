According to reports, there are two reasons behind Manchester United’s decision to try to keep Leny Yoro’s injury diagnosis a ‘secret’.

Man Utd made a major statement earlier this summer as they fended off competition to sign 18-year-old Yoro from Ligue Un outfit Lille in a deal worth up to £58m with add-ons included.

Yoro ‘secrecy’…

Yoro‘s Lille contract was up in 2025 and he was initially expected to snub interest from Premier League clubs and join Real Madrid on a free transfer next year.

However, Man Utd made a huge push to sign Yoro this summer and they deserve credit for tempting the talented youngster to join the club.

The centre-back was expected to have a big role to play for Man Utd this season, but he has been ruled out for three months after suffering a foot injury.

Man Utd were initially quiet on Yoro’s injury status before he was pictured wearing a protective boot.

A report from The Athletic has now provided a couple of reasons why Erik ten Hag’s side opted to ‘keep his injury secret’.

‘There has been some tension over the trip, though, with injuries to Hojlund and, in particular Leny Yoro, casting a cloud. ‘United were determined to keep the extent of Yoro’s injury under wraps, even after he was seen on crutches at the team hotel on the Sunday after the Arsenal friendly when he suffered a fractured metatarsal. ‘Yoro is regarded as the shining symbol of the new ownership, so his absence, which the club expect to extend to around three months, punctures the optimism significantly. ‘Only after Yoro was videoed on crutches and wearing a protective boot, and reports emerged, did United communicate the prognosis. ‘Attempting to keep his injury secret was also due to ongoing negotiations for other targets. Bayern Munich knowing there is more pressure to recruit a centre-back affects United’s bargaining position over Matthijs de Ligt, for instance.’

Man Utd remain in talks with Bayern Munich over signing De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that they “expect” to complete this double swoop.

the conversation continues with Bayern with the players’ side, because the same agent – Rafaela Pimenta – represents Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, with both players expected to join Manchester United this summer,” Romano said.

“Manchester United are still confident, and are sending very good messages to the players – both Mazraoui and De Ligt – with confidence to get the deal done.

“With Bayern, there is still no agreement because Bayern want €50million guaranteed for De Ligt and something around €20m for Mazraoui.

“So a package of €70m, but Manchester United want to pay less than this. So the conversation is ongoing, but with confidence that De Ligt is only waiting for Manchester United.”