Gyokeres faces quick decision amid new offer as Romano reveals Man Utd transfer game plan

Ruben Amorim wants Viktor Gyokeres as one of his first signings at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have continued talks over a possible deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing 15th in the table and failed to qualify for Europe.

Man Utd had a last-gasp chance to qualify for next season’s Champions League but blew it when they lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the Europa League final last month.

Despite their awful season, INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have decided to stick with Amorim as they head into the summer and then next campaign.

They want to provide the former Sporting CP head coach with the tools to be able to implement his style of play effectively and they will back him in the transfer market.

Man Utd have already brought in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha for £62.5m as they look to improve his attack, while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is another player they have made two bids for.

Sporting CP striker Gyokeres has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, due to his connection with Amorim, but it was thought that he wouldn’t be interested in a move without Champions League football football.

However, former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Thursday that the Sweden international is “very keen” on a transfer to Man Utd despite the lack of European football next term.

Jacobs told The United Stand: “My understanding is that Viktor Gyokeres would be very keen on a move to Man United if they could pull that off, financially speaking.

“I don’t think Gyokeres would be on £300,000 a week or more. So if Rashford and Sancho go they’ve got wage bill space to invest in these players, so that’s why if they bite the bullet on the transfer and agent fees, if they structure it in a way where they can start in the next financial year and get it on flexible instalments, it can be a way they can do that deal.”

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest on interest from Man Utd in Gyokeres with the Red Devils continuing talks over a deal.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Manchester United had more contacts with all parties involved in Gyokeres deal this week, to understand how the situation was developing for the Swedish striker.”

He added: “It means Manchester United remain in the race and are currently informed on every step of the story, as they’re also aware of Italian clubs exploring the situation for Gyokeres.”

But Man Utd face new competition from Al-Hilal, who could force Gyokeres into a quick decision before the Club World Cup, with Foot Mercato claiming that the Saudi Arabian side making the Sweden international one of their ‘priority targets’ as they eye a ‘dream’ move.