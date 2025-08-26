Man Utd transfer boost as Real Betis finally strike ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Antony

Man Utd and Real Betis have finally struck an ‘agreement in principle’ for Antony to move back to the Spanish club this season, according to reports.

The Red Devils have spent around £200m on new arrivals this summer with their attack boosted enormously by the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Now Man Utd are looking to offload some of their fringe players with Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Hojlund all set to depart before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Antony spent part of last season out on loan at Real Betis with the Brazil international making a real impact at the La Liga side, who want him back this term.

The Brazilian’s big wages and the Man Utd asking price has been a stumbling block with the Red Devils looking to avoid yet another loan deal for one of their wantaway stars.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Betis were pushing hard to get a deal over the line as they ‘try get green light on deal’.

READ: Man Utd transfer to be completed ‘within 48 hours’ after €45m package is sealed

Romano wrote on X: ‘Real Betis are still working on deal to sign Antony from Manchester United. Talks are ongoing to agree terms and try get green light on deal structure. Betis, trying their best for Antony’s comeback.’

And now Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath has revealed that Real Betis have now struck an ‘agreement in principle’ with Man Utd for the signing of Antony.

McGrath wrote on X: ‘Agreement in principle for Antony to return to Real Betis, according to Spanish sources. Talks have been over a deal where the 25yo Brazil forward to eventually move permanently after initial loan.’

Man Utd have taken just one point from their opening two matches with former Sky Sports pundit Andy Gray “flabbergasted” that Sesko didn’t start against Fulham over the weekend.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mainoo in line for controversial move as ‘ambitious approach’ is made with Man Utd star ‘open’ to exit

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd deal at ‘final stages’ as Arsenal want two more signings

👉 Man Utd fans are ‘deluded’ or trying to win ‘I told you so’ trophy

Former Scotland international Gray said on beIN Sports: “I don’t get it. I am flabbergasted.

“I moved to clubs for big money during my career and trust me, I didn’t need three or four weeks to understand the team.

“Sesko is an international footballer, played in the Bundesliga, he cost more than £70m… are you telling me he can’t go into that Manchester United team as a centre forward and play there?

“Come on! I must have missed something, seriously. If you’re a United fan, you want Sesko up there with Mbeumo and Cunha.

“He’s had a pre-season in Germany, he’s fit and ready to go. I’m staggered, I don’t get it.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Rashford ‘receives a clear message’ over permanent Barcelona transfer as ‘warning launched’