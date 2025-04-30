Man Utd boost as Crystal Palace star asks to leave club this summer amid transfer interest

Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze have both been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace.

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost along with a number of other Premier League clubs as Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has the club he wants to leave this summer.

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League after a miserable campaign which has seen Ruben Amorim replace Erik ten Hag as manager but their poor performances and results continue under the Portuguese boss.

There remains hope of a trophy and possible Champions League football next season through Europa League glory as the Red Devils prepare for a semi-final against Athletic Club, with the carrot of competing in Europe’s showcase competition huge for potential new recruits and for those tasked with rebuilding the squad thanks to the money they will receive as a result.

Amorim wants to put his own stamp on the squad having struggled to implement his philosophy and system having arrived in November, and while a new striker is thought to be a priority, midfielders will also be high on the agenda amid doubts over the futures of Eriksen and Casemiro.

Eriksen’s contract expires in the summer and the Denmark international admitted last month that he’s “prepared to find something new”.

“I haven’t thought about it that much,” Eriksen said when asked about his future. It’s the same principle as last time, the contract expires in the summer, so in my head, I’m prepared to find something new. I’m actually fine with that, whatever it is, it’s not something I’ve decided yet.”

Casemiro meanwhile has another year left on his deal come the end of the season but United hope to be fielding offers in order to get his £350,000 per week salary off their wage bill.

It’s been claimed that the Red Devils are interested in signing Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace, but former United scout Mick Brown revealed last week that they’re also looking at his teammate Eze as an option to bolster their midfield ranks.

“Man United have been watching Eberechi Eze,” Brown told Football Insider. “They like what he can do and think he could add something to Ruben Amorim’s side.

“He’s the type of player where if you get the right players around him and get him the ball in dangerous areas, he’s going to make an impact.

“He’s down under Glasner that he can play in the 3-4-2-1 system which Amorim likes.”

And now transfer expert Graeme Bailey has told TBR Football that Eze “feels the time is right to move and has expressed this to Palace”, though Manchester United weren’t named among the multiple clubs linked with triggering his £68m release clause despite reports to the contrary.

Bailey said: “Much will depend on Palace’s demands around his release clause, very few are needed to be paid in one lump sum and I don’t believe that Palace will do that to Eze either.

“Tottenham love the player, we know that – but they are not alone – Manchester City like him a lot, I am told that Pep Guardiola is an admirer.

“City are looking at bolstering their attacking midfield ranks but Florian Wirtz is ahead of him in that regard, and I believe so are Lucas Paqueta, Charles De Ketelaere and Francisco Trincao, but I would not dismiss it totally.

“Newcastle and Aston Villa also admire him, and if he does go – it will be a team playing in Europe.

“Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all fully aware of him and are fans of his talents, but I don’t believe he is a priority for them as it stands.

“Eze for his part feels the time is right to move and has expressed this to Palace.”