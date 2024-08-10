Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their bid to land Jarrad Branthwaite as a report claims Everton would now be prepared to accept an offer significantly below their initial asking price.

The Red Devils have had two offers knocked back by their Premier League rivals for the England defender earlier in the summer, with their best bid said to be around £50m including add-ons.

While Branthwaite isn’t actively pushing for a move to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said last month that the 21-year-old “is keen on the move”, with Man Utd hoping Everton reduce their £70m asking price.

“At the moment, they have no intention to negotiate, no intention to accept £45million, £50million, £55million – so it has to be completely different numbers in order to make the deal happen,” he said.

“Manchester United hope this stance will change; they know that also in this case, the player is keen on the move but it depends on the club.

“Everton are not an easy club to negotiate with, so at the moment the situation remains on standby still between the two clubs.”

United were given further hope as a report claimed Branthwaite ‘is not intending to sign a new deal at Everton unless they can match the £160,000 a week being offered by’ the Red Devils.

That may go some way to explaining why Everton, according to The Sun, would now be ‘interested’ in an offer of £50m.

‘United would be prepared to go that far in order to land the player’ (because they essentially have already) as ‘a club source believes he and Leny Yoro could go on to be a central defensive pairing which United can build their team around’.

Yoro – who joined the club this summer from Lille for £52m – faced a frustrating wait for his Premier League debut after suffering an injury in pre-season which is set to keep him out of the team for three months.

With that in mind, United are scouring the market for further centre-back options.

An offer for Matthijs de Ligt was reportedly rejected by Bayern Munich, though a transfer expert is convinced he and Noussair Mazraoui will be on their way to Old Trafford this month.

But United are also looking at signing a free transfer to bolster Erik ten Hag’s defensive options, with reports in Spain claim ‘official contact’ has been made with Hermoso following the 29-year-old’s exit from Atletico Madrid.

The centre-back – who’s valued at €25m on Transfermarkt – made 31 La Liga appearances for Atletico but is now available on a free transfer.

It’s claimed the Spaniard – who’s been capped five times by his country – is asking for a three-year contract worth €6m per year, which works out at around £100,000 a week.

Aston Villa and Spurs have both also been linked with the left-footed defender, but it’s thought United are leading the race to sign him.