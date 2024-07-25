Man Utd transfer boost as Prem star demands £90k-a-week pay rise to stay as Red Devils lurk

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is demanding a huge pay rise to stay at Goodison Park amid strong Man Utd interest, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to sign at least one more new centre-back this summer after completing a deal for young Frenchman Leny Yoro from Lille earlier this month.

Man Utd have made Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt one of their other key targets with personal terms apparently agreed in principle ahead of a move.

However, it was claimed on Wednesday that Man Utd ‘will never pay’ Bayern Munich’s €50m (£42m) asking price for the centre-back with the Red Devils apparently having a £29m bid knocked back.

Man Utd have already had two bids for Branthwaite knocked back and they have taken a more reserved approach during recent weeks as they have no intention of matching the £75m that Everton are looking for.

A report in the Daily Telegraph last week said that Man Utd’s ‘hopes of signing Jarrad Branthwaite could be resurrected following the collapse of Everton’s proposed takeover by the Friedkin Group’.

The group, led by the American billionaire Dan Friedkin who also owns a controlling stake in Italian side Roma, entered a period of exclusivity to negotiate a possible purchase on June 21.

However, the club said on Friday that no deal had been struck between Friedkin and Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s company Blue Heaven Holdings.

The report added:

‘The Old Trafford club have already had two bids worth £43million and £50million respectively including add-ons rejected by Everton and it now remains to be seen if they opt to make a third and final offer. ‘It is thought United would be unlikely to go higher than a total package worth around £55 million – not dissimilar to the Yoro fee – and have no intention of meeting Everton’s existing £75 million valuation of Branthwaite, which they consider excessive. ‘Old Trafford officials were keeping tight-lipped on Friday night and United also have other options in the position, namely De Ligt at Bayern Munich, even though he is not left-footed like Branthwaite.’

And now they could have received another boost in their pursuit of Branthwaite with the Daily Mail claiming that the England international ‘is not intending to sign a new deal at Everton unless they can match the £160,000 a week being offered by’ Man Utd.

Branthwaite is reportedly on a deal worth around £70k a week currently and he is ‘prepared to hold off extending his time at Everton unless they can get close to United’s proposal’.

