Romano reveals Man Utd boost in Mbeumo pursuit as Brentford line up Championship ‘replacement’

Brentford are lining up Ipswich Town forward Omari Hutchinson as a potential replacement for Man Utd target Bryan Mbeumo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have made two signings over the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves and Diego Leon joining from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd are hoping to do lots more transfer business but outgoings are crucial to how many they can bring in with the Red Devils looking to offload Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and more.

The Premier League giants have been bidding for Brentford forward Mbeumo with two offers rejected so far and talks are continuing to get a deal over the line.

Football Insider‘s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke gave an update at the end of last week, he said: “I don’t think there’s any real panic from Manchester United over the pursuit of Brian Mbeumo – the key here is that the player wants the move.

“Brentford have obviously rejected two offers so far of around £60million – they’re going to try and get as much as they possibly can.

“I still expect a deal for Mbeumo to go through, probably meet somewhere in the middle around £62–63million pounds.

“Brentford will look to get more [money] up front because they’ll need it to try and replace him – it’s not going to be cheap to find a replacement for Mbeumo because we know how key he is for them.

“Talks are ongoing between the two clubs and I fully expect this move to go through, and that Bryan Mbeumo will be a Manchester United player for the start of next season.”

While transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also struck a similar tone to O’Rourke, he said: “The contacts are still ongoing between United, Brentford, people involved in the deal. Mbeumo still wants to go to Manchester United, and the club maintains their confidence, their optimism, to get the green light and sign Bryan Mbeumo in the next days.

“So still no breakthrough in this story as of tonight but Manchester United keep advancing to find the right structure for the deal. They are working on easy and difficult add-ons, trying to make Brentford happy with their final proposal. So Man United are still on it. The Bryan Mbeumo deal is absolutely alive at this moment.”

And now in a boost to the hopes of Man Utd to do a deal, Romano has revealed that Ipswich Town forward Hutchinson is the Bees’ target to replace Mbeumo.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Brentford are showing initial interest in Omari Hutchinson as possible replacement for Bryan Mbeumo in case of exit with Man Utd on it. Brentford appreciate Hutchinson but no club to club talks yet with Ipswich Town.’