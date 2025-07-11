Huge Man Utd boost as transfer ‘will go through’ with £300m Ratcliffe plan revealed

Man Utd will seal a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford as talks continue between the two clubs, according to reports.

The Red Devils flew out of the traps in the summer transfer window with an early deal for Matheus Cunha sealed in a £62.5m deal from Wolves.

But since confirming that deal for Cunha they’ve struggled to get any other major signings with Cerro Porteno youngster Diego Leon the only other incoming.

Potential exits could be holding things up with Man Utd still looking for new destinations for Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

Man Utd have had two bids rejected for Brentford forward Mbeumo with the Bees standing firm over their £65m valuation and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update a couple of days ago.

Romano said: “I can guarantee to you again this week, Man United, fully focused on Bryan Mbeumo deal with Brentford, with conversations still underway, with Man United’s absolute focus being on Mbeumo, with a player still waiting for Manchester United as a top priority.

“So they keep advancing. They keep working on this deal for Mbeumo. There is still an agreement to reach with Brentford, but I’m told that the conversations are ongoing to try to reach this agreement and let the player travel and complete his move. So Man United keep working on Bryan Mbeumo as absolute priority.”

Despite no movement days later, Football Insider senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke insists that Mbeumo “will be a Manchester United player for the start of next season”.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I don’t think there’s any real panic from Manchester United over the pursuit of Brian Mbeumo – the key here is that the player wants the move.

“Brentford have obviously rejected two offers so far of around £60million – they’re going to try and get as much as they possibly can.

“I still expect a deal for Mbeumo to go through, probably meet somewhere in the middle around £62–63million pounds.

“Brentford will look to get more [money] up front because they’ll need it to try and replace him – it’s not going to be cheap to find a replacement for Mbeumo because we know how key he is for them.

“Talks are ongoing between the two clubs and I fully expect this move to go through, and that Bryan Mbeumo will be a Manchester United player for the start of next season.”

Football Insider have also revealed Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new ‘£300m plan’ as he looks to ‘dramatically reduce their wage bill this summer’ as part of more ‘cost-cutting measures.’

The website have been told that Ratcliffe ‘is looking to reduce United’s overall wage bill to well below £300million this summer’ and Man Utd are ‘keen to move on several players this summer as they look to free up space in the budget’.

