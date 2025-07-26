Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly ‘decided to sell’ a ‘top name’ on Manchester United’s ‘shortlist’ to replace a current starter at Old Trafford.

So far this summer, United have made three signings as they have acquired Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon to sit among this window’s biggest spenders in Europe.

These are good signings for the Red Devils, but they still have loads to do after finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy in 2024/25.

The lack of outgoings is hindering their hopes of securing their remaining top targets, with United’s priority to sign a striker and a goalkeeper.

These positions were weak areas for Ruben Amorim‘s side in 2024/25 as Ramus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee only scored seven Premier League goals between them, while Andre Onana suddenly became a liability as his form dramatically declined.

Onana grew into his debut season at Old Trafford as he cemented himself as United’s No.1 in 2023/24 after replacing David De Gea, but his status is in doubt after he made mistakes at alarming regularity last season.

The experienced shot-stopper has been sporadically linked with an exit in recent months with the Saudi Pro League, unsurprisingly, mooted as a possible destination.

A new report from Caught Offside claims Man Utd are ‘preparing for a major change in the goalkeeping department’ and are ‘open to offers of around £20m’ for Onana this summer.

Onana, meanwhile, is unwilling to give up as he ‘wants to stay and prove himself in the Premier League’, but this is unlikely to change Amorim’s mind as the Red Devils scour the market for a replacement.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Lille’s Lucas Chevalier have been mentioned as realistic targets for United, while an audacious swoop for PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma has also been mooted.

The 26-year-old is among the standout goalkeepers in Europe, but his long-term future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract.

Man Utd are ‘interested’ in Donnarumma, who is said to be nearing an exit. Caught Offside added: