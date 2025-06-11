Man Utd transfer boost as Red Devils are set to receive record-breaking Antony proposal

Man Utd have received a boost in the transfer market with Real Betis preparing a deal that would be get Antony off their books for at least another season, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed the Brazil international to leave Old Trafford and move to Real Betis on loan until the end of the season in the winter transfer window.

Man Utd spent around £87m on Antony in the summer of 2022 but he made very little impact in his two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

Antony contributed just five Premier League goals and three assists in 62 appearances with the 25-year-old making no league starts this season before the Red Devils offloaded him to Betis.

But the Brazilian impressed in La Liga with the winger contributing nine goals and two assists in 26 matches in all competitions for the Spanish outfit.

And Man Utd are once again attempting to sell Antony with the Daily Mail claiming that Real Betis ‘want further talks’ with the Red Devils ‘over a proposed deal’ for the Brazilian.

The La Liga side are ‘proposing another loan with option to buy around £35m’ which would mean Man Utd would have to wait another season to get a fee, which would be the biggest in Real Betis’ history, for Antony.

After playing his final match of the season for Betis, the Man Utd loanee posted a video of him narrating over highlights from the season.

Antony said: “Today one of the most beautiful chapters of my life closes. And before I turn the last page, I need to tell you why you were and always will be so special to me.

“Since I was little, football wasn’t just a dream or my only chance to change my life. As many people say. For me, it was much more than that. It was my joy.

“While others saw football as a way out, I saw it as a way to reach my destination. The only place where I felt complete. I counted the minutes until I could chase the ball.

“Playing wasn’t an escape. It was destiny. It was pure happiness. Life took me far from the favela to the world. I left Brazil, played in Holland, in England, stopped being just a kid, and became a father. Many things changed.

“But football, football was always there. It was always my refuge. Until one day, everything fell apart. From heaven to hell. The ball stopped coming in. The joy faded. My world turned dark. And I began to doubt myself, my talent, my passion for football.

“And that’s when football gave me something else: you. When I arrived here, I didn’t know what to expect. But not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine finding what I found. From my first step at this club, I felt something different.

“It was like coming home, like reconnecting with a part of me I thought I’d lost. With you, I smiled again. With you, I became that kid again. The one who loved football with all my heart. With you, football became love again. True love.

“Thank you for opening the doors to me as if I were one of the family. Thank you for giving me back the joy of playing. Thank you for reminding me why I fell in love with this game. My home. My people. Mucho Betis. Always.”