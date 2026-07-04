Huge Man Utd transfer boost as Mourinho ‘chooses’ star’s sale to pay for Olise

Man Utd have been boosted by news that Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho will now look to sell Federico Valverde this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already got a deal for Atalanta star Ederson lined up as they look to invest heavily in midfielders this summer.

Man Utd decided not to pay over the odds for Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, who joined Man City and Tottenham respectively, while Sandro Tonali is also set to arrive at Spurs.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott were the two names he was now hearing.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Talking about midfielders, guys, I always wanted to mention what’s going to happen next now at Manchester United because in 24 hours, we saw Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – three players who were of interest of Manchester United, but then the race was already left – going elsewhere.

“So, what happens with Man Utd? Now, you ask me, who can be the ideal target for Utd?

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“The two names that Man Utd internally consider as fantastic options are Aurelien Tchouameni, but I told you the problem is the salary, and at the moment no green light from Real Madrid, and also Alex Scott is also highly rated by Arsenal and by Manchester United.

“Alex Scott has many clubs surrounding this summer, but Bournemouth insist they want to keep the player, and they want to offer him a new contract.

“Let’s see if Bournemouth will be able to keep him, because one thing is to say that, one thing is in the next two months resist in case they receive big proposals.

“But Alex Scott is one of the players considered internally by Arsenal and by Man Utd.

“Both clubs like him. At the moment, from Bournemouth, is no – he is not leaving.

“But, in case they open doors to an exit for big money, we have to follow these two clubs keen eventually on Alex Scott.”

However, Man Utd have now been boosted by the availability of a La Liga midfielder who had previously looked to be off the cards this summer.

Mourinho ‘chooses’ Valverde as the man to go at Real Madrid

Reports in Spain are claiming that Uruguay international Valverde is ‘the sale chosen by Mourinho to pay for the signing’ of Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise.

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Mourinho ‘understands that the team needs to generate a significant sale to finance a priority signing like Michael Olise’ and ‘until recently, selling Valverde seemed unthinkable’.

The new Real Madrid head coach ‘wants to rebuild the team with more specific profiles and believes the Uruguayan no longer clearly fits the midfield role’

The report adds: ‘The problem is that Valverde hasn’t taken the expected step up as a leader. At the World Cup, he showed worrying signs: little influence on the ball, difficulty organising the team, and less impact in big matches. Mourinho values ​​his effort, but believes Real Madrid needs more control, more creative passing, and more clarity in the final third.’

‘The signing of Olise forces some important decisions to be made. Bayern will not make his departure easy, and the operation would require a significant investment. Therefore, Mourinho has indicated Valverde as the most logical sale: he has a name, international reputation, and could bring in enough to finance a large part of the move.’

Reports in May indicated that Man Utd were ‘planning a stunning transfer raid’ for Valverde as the Red Devils ‘could look to take advantage’ of his clashes with Real Madrid team-mate Tchouameni, which ended with Valverde being rushed to hospital as he required stitches after hitting his head on a table.

It was claimed that many Real Madrid players ‘sided with Tchouameni’ and that some in the club ‘want Valverde to be sold’ in the summer.

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