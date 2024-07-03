According to reports, Everton and England defender Jarrad Branthwaite has decided whether he will try to force through a move to Manchester United.

Branthwaite was one of the breakout stars in the Premier League last season as he quickly struck up a great partnership with James Tarkowski for boyhood club Everton.

His loan spell in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven during the 2022/23 did the left-footed centre-back the world of good as he starred for Everton as they comfortably avoided relegation from the Premier League.

The 22-year-old’s performances for Everton made him deserving of a place in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024 so he was unfortunate to miss out.

Branthwaite to Man Utd?

His form has alerted the attention of several Premier League clubs, though. It has been widely reported that he has emerged as one of Man Utd‘s top summer targets.

One of United’s top priorities is to sign at least one new centre-back this summer and they have already had an ‘unacceptable’ £35m bid rejected by Everton, who are understood to want around £70m.

According to a report from Football Transfers, ‘Branthwaite will not force through a move to United despite verbally agreeing on terms with the club’.

‘The defender has been in talks with the Red Devils since the beginning of the year and is hopeful of securing a move to Old Trafford. ‘However, the 22-year-old will not cause any disruption to Everton, a club he respects, as has been suggested. ‘Sources indicate that an agreement of around £65 million will be sufficient to finalise the deal for the player, with the Merseyside club also open to offers that include add-ons to reach that amount.’

Fabrizio Romano meanwhile claims Man Utd are “ready to attack” the Branthwaite “situation” on one condition.

“A name on United’s list, and the only player they have bid for so far, is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite,” Romano said.

“They’ve had a £35m plus add-ons bid rejected, but for sure their appreciation remains, and it depends on Everton because they still want £65-70m for the player. That’s too expensive for United, but if the price changes, they are ready to attack the situation.

“Even with De Ligt potentially joining, it’s also a possibility for United to go for one more centre-back. It depends on the budget and opportunities but it’s a possibility. In terms of the future of players like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and many others, it depends on proposals, if they receive good bids.

“But in general, one more centre-back is a possibility – Branthwaite remains on the list but Man United have no plans to pay £70m, so the only way is if Everton’s price drops.”