Man Utd transfer budget ‘limit’ revealed as £450k-a-week duo ‘will leave’ in the summer

Man Utd will be allowed a net spend of around £100m in the summer transfer window, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

The Red Devils are set for a summer of change after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club earlier this year.

Ratcliffe has already moved to bring in Omar Berrada from arch-rivals Man City as the new CEO, while Jason Wilcox has arrived from Southampton to become the new technical director.

Man Utd are still negotiating with Newcastle over compensation for Dan Ashworth with reports that the Magpies sporting director, who is on gardening leave, is set to take the Geordies to arbitration to resolve the impasse.

Ashworth is seen as a key part of Ratcliffe’s plan to end over a decade of recruitment failures with Man Utd spending huge amounts on players who have contributed little, such as Paul Pogba, Antony and Mason Mount.

‘A net spend of £100 million is likely to be the limit of expenditure’

It has been unclear whether Man Utd would have a good chunk of money available in the summer unless they sell a number of players but ESPN journalist Ogden insists that the Red Devils ‘do have headroom’ and will be able to have ‘a net spend of £100 million’.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Fernandes, Mateta amazing but Chelsea and Liverpool shocking

The report claims:

‘Due to the financial restrictions imposed by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations (PSR), United will head into this summer needing to offload high earners and generate transfer income to release funds for the recruitment of new signings. ‘Sources have told ESPN that United do have headroom to add to the squad, but a net spend of £100 million is likely to be the limit of expenditure.’

There have been rumours that as many as 12 players could leave Man Utd in the summer as they look for a fresh start with Ogden adding that Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are definitely gone.