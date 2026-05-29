Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

The summer transfer budget at Man Utd has been revealed as they look to build on Michael Carrick’s success in the second half of the season, according to reports.

Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim in January and led the Red Devils on a brilliant run of form which saw them finish third in the Premier League and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Man Utd will be boosted by Champions League qualification as they look to provide Carrick with at least two new midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger, while there have also been rumours that they could sign a centre-back and a centre-forward.

Their first signing of the summer looks to be on the way with widespread reports indicating that a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson is in the final stages.

A deal for the Brazilian is set to set Man Utd back £35m and now BBC Sport claim that INEOS should have around £250m left to spend in the summer.

The report adds: ‘The club confirmed that since the reporting period ended on 31 March, they had paid off £110m on their revolving credit facility.

READ: Man Utd to make ‘serious play’ for £100m midfielder after Ederson signs

‘That is important because the facility is a key method of paying for transfers. It means they have £250m left to spend.’

And Flashscore insists that Man Utd are ‘keen to sign’ West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes as their next midfield signing and are ‘planning to touch base soon to declare their interest’.

There have been rumours that the Hammers could look to raise as much as £80m from the sale of Fernandes after relegation to the Championship – but Flashscore claims Man Utd have set a £50m limit for the Portugal international.

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The report adds: ‘Sources close to West Ham believe the London club are likely to push for other clubs to come into the mix, in hope they can spark a bidding war and drive up his price.’

Hayden Hackney would ‘fit the bill’ at Man Utd

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has suggested that Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney would “fit the bill” at Man Utd this summer.

Hinchcliffe said on Sky Sports: “I’ve even heard Manchester United mentioned. That might sound ambitious but they are looking at younger talented players and Hackney fits the bill. Training with elite midfielders can elevate a player massively. If the offers are from mid-table Premier League clubs he may think long and hard because he clearly cares about Middlesbrough. But it feels like only a matter of time before he moves to the Premier League.”

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