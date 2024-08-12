According to reports, Brazil international Antony is prepared to ‘force his way out’ of Manchester United this summer amid interest from Al Nassr.

The former Ajax winger previously worked with Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag during their time in the Eredivisie.

Antony grabbed 24 goals and 22 assists in his 82 appearances for Ajax and Ten Hag identified him as a top target during the 2022 summer transfer window during his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

Ajax pulled Man Utd’s pants down over this transfer as a prolonged saga resulted in the Premier League giants paying £86m to sign the 24-year-old.

Antony has proven to be a massive flop at Man Utd as he’s only contributed with 16 goal involvements in his 82 appearances for the club across all competitions.

His poor form has fuelled reports linking Antony with a move elsewhere this summer, but his agent – Junior Pedroso – recently insisted that his “priority” is Man Utd amid interest from Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

Pedroso said: “Talking to President Julio Casares, he assured that there is no possibility of this deal happening, it is something completely out of the reality of São Paulo.

“Antony is not coming back now, his priority is Manchester United.”

However, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been tipped to ‘cut losses’ on Antony this summer as he is Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr’s ‘top target’.

A new report in Spain claims former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘set his sights’ on Antony, who ‘is ready to force his way out’.

It is also noted that Antony’s ‘desire to leave is so great’ that him leaving on a free transfer ‘is not ruled out’, although this would be a ‘catastrophic situation’.

‘Al-Nassr’s interest and Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence could be the perfect exit for all parties. For Antony, it would be a chance to relaunch his career in a less demanding environment than the Premier League, and for United, it would be a way to rid themselves of a player who has not lived up to expectations. ‘However, the idea of ​​letting him leave for free remains difficult to accept for the English club’s management, who invested an astronomical amount in his signing.’

Winger Jadon Sancho is another player who could leave Man Utd this month, with Football Insider saying Ratcliffe is ‘likely to accept an offer’ for the Englishman this summer.