Man Utd transfer: Championship club urged to ‘swiftly’ slap £40m tag on star man and ‘fend off’ Red Devils

Carlton Palmer has urged Leicester City to “move swiftly” to put a £40million valuation on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall amid Manchester United interest, as there’s a chance the Foxes can “fend off” prospective buyers.

There is no question over whether Dewbsury-Hall is one of the best players in the Championship, only if he is the best. The Leicester midfielder has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in the second tier this season.

If the Foxes are to go back up, there looks to be no reason that scintillating form can’t continue.

If they do not return to the top flight – they’re level on points with Leeds who now top the table – there’s a chance Man Utd could steal their superstar.

Leicester must ask for £40m

Interest from the Red Devils has recently been reported, and Palmer has implored the Foxes to slap a £40million price tag on him so at least if they don’t go up they’ll receive a decent fee for a player who needs to be playing top-flight football.

“Leicester should move swiftly to put a £40 million price tag on him, as he’s been integral to to their season this season so far, with the club looking to get back to the Premier League,” he told Football League World.

“Leicester will be hoping they can get promoted and they can fend off prospective buyers and keep a very important player at the football club.”

Foxes in a good position

If they do go up, Palmer feels Leicester are well placed to keep Dewsbury-Hall, and if they do have to sell him, his contract situation means they can get a good sum of money.

“The 25-year-old is playing for his hometown club and has recently come out and said he’s in no rush to leave, which is great news for the manager, and his plan has always been to see Leicester promoted back to the Premier League,” Palmer added.

“His contract doesn’t run out until the summer of 2027, so Leicester are in the driving seat where transfers are concerned for the player.”

The Foxes will obviously hope they go up, and it would be a surprise if Dewsbury-Hall was to leave in that event, but if they somehow fall away and don’t manage to make it back to the Prem, he’s certain to leave, as he’s proven he’s too good to be in the Championship for another year.

