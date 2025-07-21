£70m Chelsea star responds to Man Utd interest with INEOS ‘advancing’ on transfer

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is open to joining Premier League rivals Man Utd in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim is looking to sign a new striker this summer after the Red Devils only managed a 15th-placed finish in his first season in charge.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last term with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund coming in for lots of criticism.

One of Hojlund or Zirkzee is likely to leave this summer, paving the way for a new addition to help Man Utd score more goals next campaign.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres are amongst the players linked with a move to Old Trafford as INEOS look to back Amorim in the transfer market.

Man Utd have already brought in Matheus Cunha for £62.5m from Wolves and Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon, while Bryan Mbeumo is on the verge of joining from Brentford.

Chelsea striker Jackson is another player who has been linked this summer and now website Football Transfers claim that the Senegal international is ‘open to joining’ Man Utd.

The arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap at Stamford Bridge this summer is likely to see Jackson, who Chelsea value at £70m, drop down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca next term.

It is understood that ‘talks are underway between the Red Devils and the player’s representatives over personal terms’ and ‘although a formal agreement has not yet been reached, Ruben Amorim’s side are advancing in negotiations with Jackson’s camp’.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insists that Hojlund could have to be sold before they bring a new centre-forward in.

Brown told Football Insider: “United want to sign a striker, everybody knows that.

“The problem they’re having is, there aren’t that many top-class options available, and the ones who might be are going to cost a lot of money. It’s hard to know whether United are willing to spend or not at the moment.

“One second they’re pleading poverty and the next they’re spending £60million on players. I think after the deals for Cunha and Mbeumo, their budget is going to have been hit.

“So that means they’re going to look at some of the players in their squad, see if there is any interest, and try to move them on to bring in some extra funds.

“Rasmus Hojlund is one of those they’ve been looking at selling. Of course, the price will have to be right because he cost them £70million and they want to recoup a fair bit of what they paid.

“But it might be that once Hojlund is sold, they can move on to signing that new striker.”

