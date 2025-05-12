According to reports, Chelsea are set to ‘pay’ to send Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United, who are set to receive a ‘lifeline offer’.

Sancho endured a torrid spell at Man Utd following his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund as he never came close to living up to expectations.

Last season, Sancho’s situation worsened as he had a major fallout with former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, who banished him from the first team.

The England international rediscovered his love for football at the end of last term as he had a positive loan spell at Dortmund and subsequently featured for Man Utd during pre-season, but he was still heavily linked with an exit and joined Chelsea.

Sancho was linked with several Premier League and European sides before Chelsea secured his services. He joined the Blues on loan with an obligation to buy for around £25m

The winger had a decent start to this season, but his performances have declined in recent months as he’s slipped in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Sancho’s move to Chelsea is set to be made permanent with Enzo Maresca’s side finishing higher than 14th, but it has emerged that they can pay a penalty fee to cancel this agreement and send him back to Man Utd.

A report from The Mirror claims this penalty fee is set at around £5m and Chelsea are ‘preparing to pay’ this figure to end Sancho’s time at Stamford Bridge.

This is a blow for Man Utd, because it’s been widely reported that they need to raise funds for signings and could even need to sell to buy.

The Mirror also have good news for Man Utd, though. This comes as Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are to ‘offer Sancho a transfer lifeline’, while Dortmund are interested. Ruben Amorim’s side have also reduced his asking price below £25m to get rid.

The report adds: