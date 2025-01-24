Chelsea have made an offer of £60m for Alejandro Garnacho as his Man Utd ‘betrayal’ edges closer to completion, according to reports.

The Red Devils are apparently dangerously close to the edge of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) with the Man Utd hierarchy having to be clever to do business in the January transfer window.

Man Utd would have hoped for a quiet transfer window in January but, with things not going as hoped under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils are entering the market.

Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu and a forward player seem top of their shopping list but, in order to do business, it looks like the Red Devils will have to move players on too because of their PSR status.

Garnacho seems like the main player that they could sell for a big fee in this transfer window with Napoli apparently making offers for the Argentina international.

And more recently Chelsea have apparently been weighing up a bid for the Man Utd winger with reports in Spain now claiming the Blues have put a bid in.

It is understood that Chelsea have ‘raised the offer’ put in by Napoli to £60m as they look to complete a ‘blockbuster deal’ for Garnacho in January,

Napoli’s initial offer was said to be around €45m (£38m) and now Premier League side Chelsea have ‘taken the lead with an offer close to £60m’ with the report claiming that ‘the betrayal in the Premier League is complete’.

The report continues: ‘Chelsea’s interest has created tension in the player’s entourage, as a possible arrival at Stamford Bridge would be seen as a “betrayal” by Manchester United fans.’

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Chelsea, Man United, Potter, Mateta, Terriers, Draw Specialists

👉 Man Utd told that Gary Neville is still the ‘best man’ to save the club with Fidel Castro quoted

👉 Mediawatch: Manchester United definitely ask FANS for £300m in latest money-saving Ratcliffe scheme



Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker is now of the view that he “would like” Garnacho to “leave” as he claims “everything has gone to his head”.

Parker recently said: “I have obviously seen that Garnacho is linked to Chelsea. I don’t like Garnacho as a person, but you can’t deny he has some sort of talent. For me it looks like everything has gone to his head and it’s not a good look for a young player.

“He will compete against 37 wingers at Chelsea, and he doesn’t seem like someone who likes competition, so I don’t know what he is on about.

“Obviously, I would like him to leave, and for Man United, it’s fantastic to see that Chelsea wants him, as they usually pay a lot of money for players. It’s great news really, but I don’t expect him to do very well. Why should he change just by going to London?

“He doesn’t stand for pressure, and he is only showing something when being subbed on. Best of luck to him, he needs it. He really needs it, and I hope he gets his head straight very soon.”