Man Utd transfer ‘close’ after ‘green light’ as Ten Hag reunion with Ajax star is deemed ‘less likely’

According to reports, Facundo Pellistri is ‘close’ to securing himself a move away from Manchester United after giving a move the ‘green light’.

Man Utd are yet to sign anyone during this month’s January transfer window as they have been focused on offloading unwanted talents.

Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez have already moved elsewhere and they are now set to be followed out of the door by Pellistri.

The 22-year-old joined Man Utd in 2020 from Uruguayan outfit for a fee of around £9m. After having two loan spells in La Liga with Deportivo Alaves, Pellistri made 14 appearances for the Red Devils during the first six months of this season but he is now heading back to Spain.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a move to Granada is ‘close’ to being finalised.

He tweeted.”Granada are closing in on Facu Pellistri’s loan deal from Manchester United.

The agreement is getting closer as talks moving fast, more contacts today to get it done between all parties. Green light from the player revealed 10 days ago, now almost there.”

The Red Devils are restricted by their Financial Fair Play issues after spending around £180m on signings in the summer.

If they are going to bring anyone in this month, they may have to focus on the loan market and it’s been suggested that they are in the market for a new striker who could compete with £64m forward Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd have been linked with Ajax forward Brian Brobbey in recent days. The 21-year-old – who worked with Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam – has 15 goals and four assists in his 26 appearances this season across all competitions.

90min have poured cold water on reports linking Brobbey with Man Utd, though. It is noted that they are ‘keen to sign an experienced striker to help support the development of Hojlund and this renders a move for the Ajax striker less likely at this point’. The report adds.

‘United are open to signing a new forward to help ease the pressure on Hojlund’s shoulders and 90min reported earlier this month that Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 34, is a potential target. ‘Choupo-Moting is seen as an experienced option with a proven track record of scoring goals at a reliable rate, with United officials confident that is the sort of profile would be helpful for the team in the short-term. Choupo-Moting is open to a January move, but the challenge is Bayern also value him as a squad member even after Harry Kane has joined.’

A separate report from Graeme Bailey for HITC claims Choupo-Moting is also unlikely to join Man Utd as Bayern Munich have ‘no interest’ in letting him leave this month.