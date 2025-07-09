According to reports, one Manchester United star is ‘closer’ to securing an exit after ‘taking drastic action’ to secure his desired transfer.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have made two signings as they have landed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon for around £65m combined.

Man Utd still have plenty of business to do after finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy during the 2024/25 campaign.

However, United have a limited business and need to offload several high-paid talents to raise funds, with a recent report confirming Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are on the exit ramp.

Sancho recently returned to Man Utd as he spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Premier League rivals Chelsea.

His career at United has been all but over since his huge fallout with former boss Erik ten Hag in September 2o23 and current head coach Ruben Amorim appears unwilling to give him another chance.

The England international had a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge as he scored in the Europa Conference League final, but Chelsea’s hierarchy felt he did not do enough to earn a permanent move.

Sancho’s loan move included an obligation to buy clause worth around £25m, but they could pay a reported penalty fee of £5m to pull out of the deal, and they took Man Utd up on this option.

The winger has been linked with several Premier League and European clubs in recent weeks, with Serie A giants Juventus mooted as a possible destination.

Juventus were Chelsea’s main competitors in the race to sign Sancho during the 2024 summer window and they remain interested in the Man Utd outcast.

Now, a report in Italy claims ‘everyone is waiting’ to close Sancho’s proposed move to Juventus, with all parties ‘almost at a virtual handshake’ over a transfer.

The report does not mention the structure of the deal, but it is noted that the player is keen on the move and would accept a wage reduction to boost Juventus’ chances.

And journalist Rudy Galetti for our pals at TEAMtalk says Sancho to Juventus has ‘thundered closer’ as the winger has ‘taken drastic action’. This is said to come as he’s ‘open to a wage reduction’, with a deal said to be likely for around £21.5m.

