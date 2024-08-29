Victor Lindelof has been linked with a move to Lazio.

According to reports, Manchester United could fail to offload Sweden international Victor Lindelof before this summer transfer window closes.

The Red Devils have been busy during this summer’s transfer window as they have made five signings. Manuel Ugarte has joined Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in signing for the Premier League giants.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team have also offloaded several unwanted talents and a couple more players could leave before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

Lindelof has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere as the arrivals of Yoro and De Ligt have seen the experienced centre-back drop further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old joined Man Utd in 2017 for an initial fee of around £29m. He only made 19 Premier League appearances last season as he was dogged by injuries.

Earlier this week, a report claimed that Serie A outfit Lazio had ‘begun negotiations’ with Man Utd as they were trying to sign Lindelof.

However, journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that Lindelof’s proposed move to Lazio is off as the defender ‘never convinced’ them. He also claims his high wages have put them off signing him.

Jadon Sancho is another player who could be on the move before Friday night as Chelsea and Juventus are interested in the England international.

On Wednesday night, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Juventus and Chelsea remain both in talks for Jadon Sancho.

“Juventus have improved their proposal today for loan with buy option, Man Utd insist on obligation and salary coverage also key point.

“Chelsea remain in active talks but still want swap with Raheem Sterling swap.”

A more recent update provided by a report in Italy claims Juventus are in a ‘race against time’ to sign Sancho, but a ‘new offer is coming’.

Following Federico Chiesa’s move to Liverpool for around £12.5m, it’s claimed ‘the departure of one of Arthur Melo and Filip Kostic would be needed to accelerate’ for Sancho. The report adds.