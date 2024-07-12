Man Utd transfer ‘collapses’ with signing ’99 per cent’ done as Red Devils ‘offer’ star ‘route back’

Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo was “99 per cent a new Man Utd player” before “everything collapsed because of UEFA rules”.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign at least two new centre-backs in the summer transfer window with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt looking likely to sign soon after the Netherlands were knocked out of Euro 2024 by England on Wednesday.

Man Utd have made two offers for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Red Devils likely to make a third, while Lille have accepted a bid from the Premier League side for Real Madrid target Leny Yoro.

But Man Utd could already have one centre-back through the door already if UEFA hadn’t blocked the transfer because of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ ownership of French side Nice.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed just how close Man Utd came to getting a deal for Todibo over the line before UEFA made sure the transfer “collapsed” at the last minute.

Romano said on his Playback channel: “Jean-Clair Todibo was 99% a new Manchester United player. Everything was done, also on the player’s side, then everything collapsed because of UEFA rules.

“UEFA denied the possibility for any player to join a club with the same ownership playing in the same European competition; so before the final at Wembley, Manchester United prepared everything to have Jean-Clair Todibo as a new player.

“Now, there is nothing ongoing. We had some reports that Manchester United would go legal for this one, but they are not true.

“Manchester United have already left the conversation for Todibo, there is no chance. But he was really almost there, almost done, to join Manchester United.”

There are plenty of other transfers Man Utd are getting on with too with reports that the Red Devils are looking to bring in a new left-back before the end of the summer.

Football Insider claim that Man Utd ‘will offer Sergio Reguilon a route back to Old Trafford this summer as they plot a move to sign him’.

Man Utd ‘want to sign a left-back to provide cover for Luke Shaw’ with the England international struggling ‘with injuries during his time at Old Trafford, and having backup for him is a priority for Erik ten Hag.’

Football Insider adds: