According to reports, Serie A club Lazio have stepped up their efforts to sign Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood as a bid has been submitted.

At the start of 2023, Greenwood was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault. The Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case against him as the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chance of conviction.

The Englishman returned to football at the start of the 2023/24 campaign after joining La Liga outfit Getafe on loan. He grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 appearances for the Spanish club.

Man Utd are looking to offload Greenwood permanently this summer as it would be a PR disaster if they let him return. He has been linked with clubs around Europe, but Serie A side Lazio recently joined the race to sign him as they scour the market for a player to replace former West Ham star Felipe Anderson, who is expected to leave amid interest from Juventus.

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have also been mooted as potential destinations for Greenwood but according to Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, ‘negotiations’ between Man Utd and Lazio are ‘open’ with the Serie A club preparing a ‘blitz’.

It is noted that Lazio have already had a bid turned down, but the term ‘blitz’ suggests they intend to return with an improved offer.

Di Marzio explains: ‘The negotiation is not simple because Manchester United’s request is high (30 million pounds) but there have been contacts between the parties and Lazio is in the running for the player.

‘The Biancocelesti had already offered the English club 20 million plus 50% of the future resale but they had said no.’

Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is another Man Utd player who could leave the Premier League giants this summer.

The 26-year-old was hampered by injuries during the 2023/24 season as he only made 20 Premier League starts. He has also slipped behind Portugal international in the pecking order under head coach Erik ten Hag.

Wan-Bissaka is about to enter the final year of his contract and Man Utd are minded to cash in as they look to free up funds for signings.

According to reports in Turkey, Wan-Bissaka’s proposed move to Galatasaray is ‘all agreed’ and ‘complete’ on the player side, but ‘negotiations will continue with Man Utd over a transfer fee’.

‘He said “Yes” to 3.5 million Euros per year. It is now expected that the transfer negotiation with Manchester United for the transfer of the English football player will be completed. ‘United initially requested a transfer fee of 15 million Euros for Bissaka. The Yellow-Reds continue negotiations to reduce this figure. ‘Reaching an agreement in principle with the star football player strengthened the hand of the Galatasaray front. Upon the player’s request, the transfer fee is planned to be reduced to 7-10 million Euros.’

