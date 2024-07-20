Third Man Utd transfer ‘about to be completed’ after £59m star rejects Ten Hag in favour of Euro giants

Manuel Ugarte and Joao Neves have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd are closing in on their third transfer of the summer transfer window with the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Red Devils have sealed two signings so far this summer with Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee joining from Bologna, while 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro arrived from Lille earlier this week.

And now Man Utd are in the transfer market for a new defensive midfielder and PSG’s Ugarte seems to be their main target in that position.

Fabrizio Romano, who recently revealed that Ugarte had already agreed personal terms, insists it is now just down to the clubs to agree a fee for the Uruguay international.

Romano wrote on X: “Manuel Ugarte said yes to Man United and also agreed on personal terms few days ago, as revealed. Negotiations ongoing between PSG and Man United, it will take some days before entering into key/final stages.”

And now French publication Foot Mercato insist that an agreement between Man Utd and PSG is ‘about to be completed’ after days of negotiations.

The 23-year-old ‘has indeed agreed to continue his career at Old Trafford’ and, with interest from other clubs around Europe, Ugarte has ‘already warned the reigning French champions that the Mancunian team was his number 1 choice’.

PSG have been asking for €70m (£59m), which is a sum that will ‘allow the Parisiens to accelerate’ on a deal for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

Man Utd were also interested in a deal for Neves but reports in Portugal insist that the Red Devils now ‘consider him lost’ and will complete a deal for Ugarte.

PSG were always willing to pay more and Neves himself wanted a move to the French giants over Man Utd, who will not be competing in the Champions League next season.

GiveMeSport reveal: